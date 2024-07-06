French elections | Will tactical voting take place or will the far right win? At least follow these things in the second round of the French elections

French elections|In France, the second round of parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday, where the remaining 500 or so seats in the parliament will be distributed. HS compiled the burning questions for the second round.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The second round of parliamentary elections will take place in France on Sunday. The result of the national coalition is a key question: will it get a majority? Tactical voting can affect the result. Forming a government can be difficult if no one gets a clear majority.

in France the second round of early parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday, which will give an answer as to whether the far-right will slide towards a well-earned victory.

In last Sunday’s first round, the far-right National Alliance (Rassemblement national or RN) received a record 33 percent of the votes. Second came the left-wing New People’s Front (Nouveau front populaire, NFP) with about 28 percent of the vote, and only third was the president Emmanuel Macron led by the Together election coalition with about 21 percent.

However, nothing is certain yet, but in the second round it will be clear how the popularity turns into parliamentary seats.

These things are worth following in the second round of the French elections.

1. What is the result of the far-right National Coalition?

“Key the question in the second round is the result of the National Coalition. Will it get a simple majority or not”, says the academy researcher at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen.

A total of 577 representatives are elected to the French Parliament, and 289 seats are needed for a majority. belonging to the management of the RN Marine Le Pen has repeatedly said that the party will not form a government without a majority. Later, however, he elaborated on his speech by saying that forming a government is possible if the party gets close to the required number of seats.

With the support of Le Pen, the party is led by the 28-year-old Jordan Bardellawho would become prime minister with the election victory.

Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella of the National Coalition in an election poster in France.

2. Does tactical voting take place?

RN’s the result depends a lot on whether supporters of other groups tactically vote against the far-right, Miettinen reminds.

There are 577 constituencies in France, from each of which one MP is elected. The second round will take place on Sunday in around 500 constituencies, where none of the candidates received more than half of the votes in the first round.

In the second round, there are two, three or four candidates, depending on the district. The game is simple: the candidate with the most votes wins.

Tactics have been gained a foretaste in the past week, when more than 200 candidates reportedly withdrew from the second round. This is no doubt aimed at concentrating votes on the candidate who has the best chance against the RN.

Supporters of the left-wing New People’s Front in Bordeaux, south-west France, on Wednesday.

3. How will the government be formed?

May I no one a majority or should we build alliances?

If, for example, the majority came to RN or the left-wing NFP, we would end up with the so-called cohabitation– a situation where the president and prime minister are from different parties. The last time such a situation weakened the power of the president in national politics was in 2002.

It is also possible that no one will get a clear majority. For example, in the one published on Friday in the survey The RN was predicted to get 205-230 seats, the leftist NFP 145-175 seats and the Macron camp 130-162 seats.

In this case, the situation could be resolved with different alliances. If alliances could not be formed, in an extreme situation we could end up with a civil service government that would only take care of day-to-day matters.

New elections are not an option, as the French constitution prohibits them from being held for the next year.