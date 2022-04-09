Correspondent from Paris. Here we go again. And in every sense: on Sunday we vote for the first round of the French presidential elections, five years after the previous election. And from this first round, according to the polls, the usual tandem should still emerge: Emmanuel Macron, the current president, and Marine Le Pen, the tsarina of the far right. The surveys, however, indicate a much smaller gap between the two for the future runoff. In short, Le Pen could win. It is useful to go and see the geography of the vote in 2017: even if in constant transformation, the electoral basins of each candidate differ at the territorial level.

Let’s go back to the first round of 2017. Macron finished in first place with 24% and to follow Le Pen with 21.3, François Fillon, candidate of the Republicans, the party of the moderate right (fruit of the neo-Galilist tradition), with 20 and Jean-Luc Mélénchon, of France insoumise, with 19.6. Macron is the candidate of a rather urban population and of a high social level. And so, if you look at the card relating to the first round, you see that it prevailed in Paris and Lyon, which is an industrial and rich city, where many start-ups were born (one of Macron’s slogans in 2017 was make France a “Start-up Nation”). Lyon is one of the symbolic cities of macronism in France. If you scroll down towards the south, you can see that in the first round in Marseille, among the large agglomerations the poorest and most in difficulty, Le Pen prevailed instead.

In France there is now talk of a “West wind” of economic development. It is the western part of the country that functions best (while the eastern regions, industrial and once among the richest in the country, such as Lorraine and partly also Alsace, have been in difficulty for years). In the West, a region like Brittany, which was one of the poorest, has now taken the path of development. Globally, in the West, small and medium-sized enterprises prevail, which have resisted better, especially in terms of employment, than large companies to the economic crises of recent decades. The West (and in particular Brittany) is also France which has always voted to the left (the Socialist Party, today in serious crisis) and which has always been allergic to the far right, thanks also to its Catholic roots. For all these reasons, it is not surprising that Macron has already established himself in the first round in this part of France, in cities like Rennes, the capital of Brittany, Nantes and, further south, the Bordeaux area.

Marine Le Pen, on the other hand, arrived first in both a series of departments (the equivalent of the Italian provinces) in the North and the South. Even today she can count on these two electoral bases, sociologically very different. In 2017 Le Pen arrived in pole position in all the departments of the Mediterranean coast, from the city of Perpignan, in the far west, one of the poorest in France, to the Maritime Alps, the department of Nice, one of the richest. It is above all in this south-eastern part of the country that Le Pen can count on a strong, traditionalist and well-to-do electorate, which she has largely inherited from her father Jean-Marie. The North, on the other hand, she has conquered by herself in the last ten years. These are areas in economic difficulty, victims of deindustrialization (they lived in mines, now closed, or in heavy industry, in crisis). It is an electorate that in the past voted to the left (socialist and communist), but which, disillusioned, moved to the Front National, the Le Pen party, later renamed Rassemblement National. In the first round of 2017 Le Pen also finished first in Burgundy (apart from the Cote-d’Or department). It was a region that was once wealthy and today not poor, but in a phase of pauperization, an economy that is unable to keep up with globalization: this too is fertile ground for the lepenist discourse. Today, however, the woman is also intruding into electoral bases that are generally more hostile to her: in the latest polls she finds herself side by side with Macron in the 25-34 and 50-64 age groups, where the president has so far excelled.

In the first round of 2017 Fillon managed to place first in some departments of the West, such as Sarthe, where he comes from, and nearby Mayenne, historically centrist lands (therefore not left-wing but really allergic to the far right). Fillon, however, had been overwhelmed by the PenelopeGate scandal, named after his wife, whom he had involved in fictitious jobs related to his public duties (in short, paid lavishly with public funds, for doing nothing). Fillon, who could have gone on to the ballot, lost the battle for that reason. Mélenchon also managed to reach pole position in three departments, two in the South-West, which is still the most faithful region to the left today, and then in the Seine-Saint-Denis, the northern suburbs of Paris, the poorest and most problematic. Even this area, with a high percentage of the population of foreign origins, has always voted to the left, remaining impervious to lepenism but also, in recent years, to macronism.

In the ballot, in 2017, Macron’s victory was clear at the national level, with 66.1% of votes against 33.9% of Le Pen. She made a bad impression at the live TV debate with her rival. Between the first and second rounds she lost six percentage points in the polls. But in the ballot she held first place in two departments, both in the “deep” North, as seen in the relevant map, the Aisne and the Pas de Calais. This is where the city has been dealing for years with the problem of migrants, who want to cross the Channel to England. Calais is also an economically troubled city. The mix (immigration and economic crisis) is obviously beneficial for the far right leader.