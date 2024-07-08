French elections | This is how the French election result was reacted in Finland and abroad – Li Andersson: “I feel a huge relief”

French elections|Politicians were busy taking a stand on the preliminary results of the second round of the French parliamentary elections.

French according to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections, the left-wing coalition is becoming the largest in the country’s parliament.

Prime minister Gabriel Attal said that he would tender his resignation, the president For Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

The far-right party National Alliance won the first round of the elections with about 33.2 percent of the vote. In second place was the left-wing coalition New People’s Front with 28.1 percent of the votes.

Result aroused emotions among Finnish politicians as well.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson said he felt “enormous relief” from the results of the second round of the French parliamentary elections. Andersson wrote about it in the message service X.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen described the result as “joy and a huge relief”. According to Tuppurainen, the result also shows the support of extremists.

Also former socialist president of France François Hollande said he was satisfied with the result.

“With this result, we have ensured that the extreme right is a minority in the French National Assembly, but we also have a huge responsibility towards the entire French people,” Hollande said.

Former Prime Minister of France and founder of the center-right Horizons party Édouard Philippe pointed out that centrists must work together to make French politics more stable.

“Enthusiasm in Paris, disappointment in Moscow, relief in Kiev. They are enough to be happy in Warsaw,” the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote in X.

European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni contented himself with writing a short and concise message in X:

“Vive la Republique!”

In Finnish it means: Long live the republic!