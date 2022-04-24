French elections The turnout in the French presidential election seems to be falling compared to five years ago, but only moderately

The first forecasts of the result will be received at 9 pm Finnish time.

French The turnout in the presidential election at 6 pm Finnish time was 63.2, the country the Ministry of the Interior announced.

It is 2.1 percentage points lower than in the previous presidential election at the same time five years ago. At that time, 65.3 per cent of those entitled to vote had gone to the polls at 6 pm Finnish time.

The turnout in the second round is also 1.8 percentage points lower than at the same time in the first round two weeks ago.

However, turnout in the French presidential election shows a downward trend. Ten years ago, the turnout in the second round was 72 at 18:00 Finnish time.

Market research firms predicted in advance that the turnout in the second round of the presidential election this year is likely to be lower than at any time in more than 50 years. One big reason is the candidates are the same as in the second round five years ago.

Against each other in the second round are the sitting president, the liberal center-right Emmanuel Macron and a candidate for the far-right National Alliance Marine Le Pen.

The last polling stations will close at 9 pm Finnish time, after which the first earnings forecasts will be published immediately. Until now, the first predictions of the second round have always got the winner of the election immediately right.

Predictions are based on votes cast at so-called test polling stations. The pre-selected test polling stations will close at 8 pm Finnish time, and their votes will be counted enough in an hour so that a forecast of the result for the whole country can be given.

In France has been last elected president for an extension 20 years ago, but now Macron’s victory is very likely. For the past year, Macron’s management of Le Pen has been in the order of ten percentage points in opinion polls. The gap in support for candidates narrowed in opinion polls just before the first round, but has since risen again to around ten percentage points.

