French elections | “The normalization of the extreme right has not yet happened in France” – Researcher analyzes France’s surprise result

French elections|According to Timo Miettinen, an academy researcher at the University of Helsinki, the key issues in the French election result are the formation of the government and the future economic line.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The left-wing coalition won the second round of the French parliamentary elections. Forming a government will not be simple, but it will require the breaking up of blocs, says Timo Miettinen, academy researcher at the University of Helsinki. According to the researcher, the victory of the left means for Europe continuity in the French line, but it raises the question of the economic line.

French the result of the elections shows that in France there is still a desire to vote against the extreme right, sums up the academy researcher of the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen the result of the country’s Sunday elections.

In the second round of the parliamentary elections, the left-wing coalition New People’s Front (Nouveau front populaire) unexpectedly won the most seats in the parliament.

The loose coalition includes four parties, which are the Communist PCF, the far-left France Indomitable, the Socialists and the Greens.

Even in the first round, the other extreme of politics, the far-right National Coalition (Rassemblement national, or RN) collected the most votes and led the polls. However, in the second round, the RN was the third president Emmanuel Macron behind the center-liberal Jäses coalition and the left.

I’m thinking The basis for the surprising results was laid last Tuesday, when the left and center liberals decided not to present counter-candidates to each other in constituencies where there were more than two candidates.

More than 200 candidates withdrew from the second round of the elections early last week to allow votes to be piled up against the far right.

“It is difficult to say whether the result of the parliamentary election will affect RN’s support in the long term. However, it shows that the normalization of the extreme right has not yet happened in France,” reflects Miettinen.

University of Helsinki academy researcher Timo Miettinen.

He points out that this could have an impact on the 2027 French presidential election, where the leader of the RN Marine Le Pen has been voted as one candidate.

Premature however, the next question after the elections is whether the results will lead to a functioning government.

In the elections, no party or coalition managed to collect 289 seats, which would achieve a parliamentary majority. So there are formations of alliances ahead, which France is not used to.

According to Miettinen, forming a government will not be simple, but it will require breaking up the blocs.

“If we start speculating, one possibility would be that Macron’s bloc could form a government with the support of the Socialists and the Greens. However, that would require the breakup of the left-wing bloc.”

I’m thinking according to him, the victory of the left means for Europe continuity in the line of France.

“For example, the main concerns regarding the continuity of support for Ukraine seem to be receding,” says Miettinen.

In addition to the formation of the government, one of the key issues is the economic policy, which also has implications for Europe.

France is the second largest economy in the EU, which has recently been in a spiral of debt and deficit. During the election, neither the far-right nor the left gave much confidence that they were going to stop this cycle.

“The economic policy line of the Left Bloc is very revitalizing and increases public spending. It largely reflects the line of the largest party, the far-left France Indomitable. The socialists and the greens would be closer to Macron’s block, where a common understanding could be found”, summarizes Miettinen.