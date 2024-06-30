French elections|Early parliamentary elections will be held in France today. The first predictions about the election result were made soon after the polls closed.

French polling stations for early parliamentary elections have closed today at eight local time. According to the preliminary results, the elections are leading Jordan Bardella led by the far-right Rassemblement national (RN).

RN had received 34 percent of the votes when the polls closed. Second in the election was the Left-wing New People’s Front with 28.1 percent.

The French President Emmanuel Macron led by the centrist Jäses election coalition shows 20.3 percent of the votes and comes in third.

According to forecasts, the final election result would not change significantly from the preliminary results.

Party leaders gave speeches immediately after the release of the preliminary results.

Leader of the National Front parliamentary group Marie Le Pen hoped that the extreme right would take a simple majority in the elections and that Jordan Bardella would become prime minister. He also stated that President Emmanuel Macron’s camp was almost “wiped out” in the election.

Macron, on the other hand, hoped that the democratic forces of France would unite against the extreme right.

“The time has come to organize a broad, democratic and republican coalition against the National Front,” Macron said in a speech after the preliminary results were announced.

He also said that the turnout in the elections is a sign that the French want clarity on the country’s political situation.

The first one the round’s turnout is getting high. According to estimates, more than 65.5 percent of eligible voters went to vote on Sunday. This is the best turnout in the entire 2000s. In the 2022 parliamentary elections, only less than half of those entitled to vote went to vote.

The preliminary results of the elections largely follow opinion polls conducted before the elections.

The actual composition of the new French parliament will only be known after the second round of voting in a week. Those candidates who get the support of at least 12.5 percent of the voters in their constituency will go to the second round.

A total of 577 representatives are elected to the Parliament.