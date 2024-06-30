Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s Rassemblement National is aiming for an absolute majority in the second round of the elections legislative elections in France, scheduled for July 7. The other political parties, when the data from the first round are not yet definitive, launch one-way messages: RN must be stopped.

Ensemble pour la République, the presidential coalition, asks third-placed candidates to abandon “in favor of candidates capable of beating the Rassemblement National”, those with whom we “share” the “values ​​of the Republic”. For Ensemble, the left-wing bloc Nouveau Front Populaire – which is close to 30% – “is paying for its alliance with La France Insoumise” and “taking into account the results of the first round, the Nfp alliance will not be able to win” next Sunday and “it will not be able to govern the country, alone and in its current form”. Thus, they conclude from Ensemble, “faced with the threat of a victory of the far right, we ask all political forces to act responsibly and do the same”. For the presidential coalition, “everything” in the Rassemblement National project, “their values, their history, make it an unacceptable threat against which we must fight.”

“We will withdraw our candidacy” in the event of a “triangular” second round, Jean-Luc Mélenchon says immediatelyleader of La France Insoumise, part of the Nouveau Front Populaire. “Our indication is simple,” says Mélenchon, “not even one more seat for the Rassemblement National.”

“We will support the candidate who can beat the Rassemblement National” in the second round, regardless of “differences”, says Raphaël Glucksmann, leader of the Place Publique, the revelation of the left in the European elections of June 9. “This evening we are facing history – he adds – There is no doubt. We will support the candidate who can beat the RN, regardless of differences”. According to Glucksmann, “we need to form a block, we need a democratic vote and we need to prevent France from sinking”.