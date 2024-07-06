French elections | That’s enough! Riviera’s beach paradise became a kingdom of the frustrated, and residents tell HS why

French voter Corinne Avenel wanted a photo with Frédéric Boccaletti in Six-Fours-les-Plages near Toulon. Boccaletti is a sitting Member of Parliament of the National Alliance and also a candidate for the new parliament.

HS drove the coastal roads of the French Riviera and found out what makes the far right so popular. It turned out that voters were especially worried about three things.

ON THE LINE AS WELL people eventually die, and dying produces bureaucracy. Because Serge59, parks his scooter near the charming central square of Fréjus and walks around the town hall delivering documents.

Serge works at a funeral home. He is also at the heart of the French upheaval. This becomes apparent after he has returned from the town hall.