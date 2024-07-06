Sunday, July 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

French elections | That’s enough! Riviera’s beach paradise became a kingdom of the frustrated, and residents tell HS why

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
French elections | That’s enough! Riviera’s beach paradise became a kingdom of the frustrated, and residents tell HS why
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

French voter Corinne Avenel wanted a photo with Frédéric Boccaletti in Six-Fours-les-Plages near Toulon. Boccaletti is a sitting Member of Parliament of the National Alliance and also a candidate for the new parliament. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

HS drove the coastal roads of the French Riviera and found out what makes the far right so popular. It turned out that voters were especially worried about three things.

ON THE LINE AS WELL people eventually die, and dying produces bureaucracy. Because Serge59, parks his scooter near the charming central square of Fréjus and walks around the town hall delivering documents.

Serge works at a funeral home. He is also at the heart of the French upheaval. This becomes apparent after he has returned from the town hall.

#French #elections #Rivieras #beach #paradise #kingdom #frustrated #residents

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pharmaceutical company must pay R$600,000 in compensation to Ricardo Boechat’s family after court ruling

Pharmaceutical company must pay R$600,000 in compensation to Ricardo Boechat's family after court ruling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]