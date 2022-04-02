Elections in France, the Macron front on alert for the rise of Le Pen

A shiver runs behind the macronists’ backs: Marine Le Pen’s sudden rise in the polls, just six points behind candidate president. Voting intentions still give him a favorite, both in the first and second round of the next presidential elections, but Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Fouras where he talked about the climate, urged us not to let our guard down against the far right and “don’t trivialize Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour”. According to the latest survey by BVA for Orange and RTL, the head of state collects 27% of voting intentions (-1 point in a week), while the candidate of Rn (Rassemblement National) 21% (+2 points), still ahead of Jean-Luc Melenchon (15.5%, +1 point).

In the second round Emmanuel Macron would win with 54.5% of voting intentions (45.5% for Marine Le Pen), down 1.5 points in a week. Figures that begin to worry the president’s entourage who also takes into account the disturbing possibility of an ‘alliance’ of extremes, Le Pen and Zemmour. “A tandem that moves forward” as the president himself said. On the other hand, that the French in recent years have been turning our gaze to the right is a fact, even if not yet explicit: “Now there is no longer the same perception. People have looked away, they say that the extreme Right is more sympathetic, they trivialize it. Not me, I have always respected the opinions of the voters but I have always fought hard The solutions of the National Front “, continued Macron.

Elections France, the specter of an alliance between Le Pen and Zemmour

In defense of the Rassemblement National candidate, however, there is another element, which the macronists cannot have ignored: since 2017, Marine has definitely changed pace. The leader of Rn has in fact cleaned up her program even more to obtain a kinder and more welcoming image, now a thousand miles away from the harshness of her father. And Zemmour may have played a role in this: his image of a more traditional and rigorous right, but above all elitist, has done nothing but bring water to the mill of the candidate of a softer and more populist ‘droite’.

According to Elabe’s monthly barometer for ‘Les Echos’ and Radio Classique, Marine has become the second favorite personality of the French. While the latest Ipsos-Sopra Steria survey, the challenger, together with Macron, would be the figures most able to strengthen the purchasing power of the French. The President of the Republic is not alone in warning of the danger of the advance of right-wing populists, former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, now Mayor of Havre, has warned against “a possible victory” for Le Pen.

