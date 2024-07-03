French elections | More than 200 candidates withdrew from the second round of the French parliamentary elections

French elections|The left and Macron’s centrist electoral alliance hope that tactical voting will prevent the far-right from rising to power.

in France more than 200 parliamentary election candidates representing the center and the left withdrew from the second round of the elections by Tuesday’s deadline.

French La Monde – newspaper estimates that 131 of the left-wing candidates who made it to the second round withdrew by Tuesday. On the other hand, 83 were left out of the ranks of the Central League.

According to the AFP news agency’s estimate, more than 126 left-wing candidates and 78 candidates from the centrist union were excluded from the second round.

The French will vote on Sunday in the second round of early parliamentary elections.

The far-right National Coalition (RN) won last Sunday’s first round of elections with a good third of the votes. The left-wing New People’s Front came second with just under 30 percent of the vote. President Emmanuel Macron The centrist Jäses election coalition came in third with around 20 percent of the votes.

Opinion polls predict that the far-right will get a majority in the French National Assembly, or parliament. However, it is still unclear whether the party will get the 289 seats needed for a simple majority, which would guarantee it power in the parliament. Forecasts have varied sharply.

Elections brought forward because Macron dissolved the country’s parliament after his party suffered a defeat in the EU elections. Also at that time, the far right gathered strong support behind it.

“Our opponent is the National Alliance in the second round. Now is the time for a broad, clearly democratic and republican coalition”, said Macron on the night of the first round of elections.

Past President of the RN Marine Le Pen has previously said the party will only form a government if it gets a simple majority in the National Assembly. However, from the beginning of the week, Le Pen seemed to backtrack, saying that the party would try to form a government, even if the number of seats fell slightly short of what was needed.

If the party gets a simple majority in the second round, Le Pen’s protégé, the 28-year-old chairman of the RN, can become the country’s prime minister Jordan Bardella.

French The final composition of the 577-seat National Assembly will only be determined after the second round.

In France, voting takes place in 577 constituencies, which means that one candidate is elected from each constituency in two-part elections. If a candidate already gets more than half of the votes in the constituency in the first round, there will be no second round.

Depending on the results, two, three or even four candidates from each constituency usually make it to the second round. However, the candidates who withdrew from the second round clearly reduced the number of battles between three or four candidates for seats in constituencies.

Directly in the first round, only 76 representatives were elected, most of whom represent the far-right or the left.

Candidates who received the support of at least 12.5 percent of the registered voters in their constituency made it to the second round.