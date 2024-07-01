National Rally at 33-34% in the first round of the legislative elections in France. Marine Le Pen does not give up on aiming for an absolute majority in view of the second round, scheduled for Sunday 7 July. To stop the right, which is aiming for an absolute majority of 289 seats, work is underway on a ‘front’ which, according to the transalpine media, is part of the president’s strategies Emmanuel Macron.

The anti-Le Pen plan

Members of the French parliament are elected by two-round voting in 577 constituencies, where local dynamics play an important role. In each constituency, if no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the first round, the top two candidates advance to the second round, as do any other candidates who have won the support of at least 12.5% ​​of registered voters. The candidate with the most votes in the second round wins the seat as a member of Parliament. It is clear that two ‘anti-Le Pen’ candidates in a single constituency would end up playing into the hands of the RN representative in the running. Therefore, the objective of the opponents of the right is to limit the number of ‘triangular’ candidates and channel the votes towards the candidate capable of imposing himself.

The head of state would have therefore asked to study the situation of each constituency to find alliances, including with the candidates of La France Insoumise, to block the RN of Le Pen and Jordan Bardella. According to the broadcaster Bfmtv, a new “strategic meeting” is scheduled for the morning of Monday 1 July at the Elysée.

The presidential coalition Ensemble pour la République explicitly draws the line in a note, asking its candidates who came third in the various constituencies to abandon “in favor of candidates capable of beating the Rassemblement National. Faced with the threat of a far-right victory, we ask all political forces to act responsibly and do the same.”

The opening on the left

The foundations of the ‘anti Le Pen’ dialogue have been laid, judging by the words of Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, which is part of the Nouveau Front Populaire. “We will withdraw our candidacy” in the event of a “triangular” second round next Sunday. Our indication is simple – says Mélenchon – not even one more seat for the Rassemblement National”.

“We will support the candidate who can beat the Rassemblement National,” echoes Raphaël Glucksmann, leader of the Place Publique, the revelation of the left in the European elections of June 9. “We have seven days to avoid a catastrophe for France.”