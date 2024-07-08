French elections | Macron asks Attal to remain prime minister for the time being

French elections|Attal promised to withdraw his resignation after the results of the parliamentary elections were announced.

French president Emmanuel Macron asks the prime minister Gabriel Attalia to continue as prime minister for the time being. On Monday, after the results of the parliamentary elections were announced, Attal promised to submit his resignation from the position of prime minister on Tuesday.

In the French parliamentary elections, the New People’s Front (NFP), consisting of the left and the greens, secured the most seats in the country’s parliament. The second largest group is the president Emmanuel Macron led by the centrist Jäses election coalition, which Attal also belongs to.

The far-right National Alliance, which was predicted to be the election winner in advance, came in third.

I win The New People’s Front, which won the elections, is preparing for complex government negotiations. The bloc does not have an official leader or a clear prime ministerial candidate.

Blok’s most famous character is the leader of the Indomitable France party Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who is known for his fiery speeches. He has stated that the NFP will not cooperate with Macron’s Together coalition.