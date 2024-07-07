French elections | Le Figaro: The situation in Paris is tense, the demonstrators and the police clashed violently

French elections|Demonstrators and police clashed violently in Paris’ Place de la République.

French in the capital city of Paris, there were several clashes between the police and protesters late on Sunday evening, says Le Figaro -magazine’s on-site editor Paul Sugy.

He says that the clashes took place on the outskirts of Place de la République, where left-wing supporters had gathered to celebrate the election result.

Sugy released a video of the situation, which he shared on the messaging service X.

Tentatively according to the result, the left-wing coalition is becoming the largest in the parliament. The New People’s Front (Nouveau front populaire, NFP) won first place in the second round of the parliamentary elections.

According to the reporter of Le Figaro, the clashes between the protesters and the police started on the east side of the square, where hooded protesters tried to provoke the police.

According to the reporter, some of the protestors were equipped with fireworks and other explosives. Police confirmed to Le Figaro that at least one person was arrested late Sunday.

According to the police’s estimate, around 8,000 people had gathered in the square.