Monday, July 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

French elections | Le Figaro: The situation in Paris is tense, the demonstrators and the police clashed violently

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
French elections | Le Figaro: The situation in Paris is tense, the demonstrators and the police clashed violently
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Demonstrators and police clashed violently in Paris’ Place de la République.

French in the capital city of Paris, there were several clashes between the police and protesters late on Sunday evening, says Le Figaro -magazine’s on-site editor Paul Sugy.

He says that the clashes took place on the outskirts of Place de la République, where left-wing supporters had gathered to celebrate the election result.

Sugy released a video of the situation, which he shared on the messaging service X.

Tentatively according to the result, the left-wing coalition is becoming the largest in the parliament. The New People’s Front (Nouveau front populaire, NFP) won first place in the second round of the parliamentary elections.

According to the reporter of Le Figaro, the clashes between the protesters and the police started on the east side of the square, where hooded protesters tried to provoke the police.

According to the reporter, some of the protestors were equipped with fireworks and other explosives. Police confirmed to Le Figaro that at least one person was arrested late Sunday.

According to the police’s estimate, around 8,000 people had gathered in the square.

#French #elections #Figaro #situation #Paris #tense #demonstrators #police #clashed #violently

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Defense Forces | New recruits start their service today

Defense Forces | New recruits start their service today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]