French elections, Le Pen’s interest on Putin’s loan

The polls for the ballot of the French presidential elections are open. And Marine Le Pen arrives with a last grain of trouble in reference to her relationship with Vladimir Putin. THEn particular, explains Repubblica, there is talk of “suspicions connected to the loan received in 2014 from a Russian bank and still in progress. The then Front National had received 9 million euros from the First Czech Russian Bank. “This bank is a well-known Putin money laundering office,” wrote Alexei Navalny. “Would you like it if a French politician borrowed money from the Cosa Nostra?” It’s the same thing””.

As Repubblica explains, “the Czech-Russian bank Fcrb was closed in 2016. The loan was sold to a Russian car rental company, Conti, and then again to Aviazaptchast, a company run by former Russian military, under US sanctions. for violating the arms embargo on countries like Syria and Iran. The repayment deadline was set in 2019 but a debt restructuring agreement, revealed yesterday by the Wall Street Journal, extended the deadline until 2028 for a total amount including interest of 12 million euros “.

Elections in France, Le Pen: “Bringing NATO closer to Russia”

To finance the campaign for this presidential election, Le Pen turned to a Hungarian bank, the Mkb institute, from which he received a loan of 10.7 million. In an interview published in Corriere della Sera, Le Pen meanwhile attacks Macron: “What struck me was Emmanuel Macron’s arrogance. A form of nonchalance and contempt towards me, the same that he has also expressed towards the French for five years now”.

In the same interview, Le Pen also explains his views on war in Ukraine and Russia: “As long as there is still a Russian soldier in Ukraine, until we have the results of the war crimes investigation, as long as there is no a peace treaty signed by the two countries, it is evident that no cooperation with Russia is possible anymore. But this does not mean that I agree with all the sanctions requested by France today. Because if we cut oil and gas, it is the French and French companies that will be the first victims. A price that is too high for a result that I consider uncertain, in terms of financial consequences on Russia “. And after the war? “When the conflict is over, I said that France, as a balancing power, should make sure to bring NATO closer to Russia.. Because the greatest danger that weighs on us is the association between Russia and China. They are already beginning to create an independent monetary system. And this can produce a cataclysm “, reads the Corriere della Sera.

