French elections “Everyone has underestimated him” – National Alliance hearts rejoice over Le Pen’s rise in support

Marine Le Pen catches up with President Emmanuel Macronia in opinion polls. The heart of the national alliance is believed to be the victory of its own candidate.

Dark blue large light blue eyes looking from the side of the bus. The candidate for the National Alliance, Marine Le Penin the election bus has reserved a central seat at the city gate of Fréjus. There are currently 13 similar buses in France, one in each region. From here, too, the journey continues into the afternoon to Draguignan, the bus driver exclaims.

Party activists roam excitedly around the bus, including a French MEP Julie Lechanteux. The atmosphere is on the roof, as opinion polls give Marine Le Pen a great result in the first round, not to mention the second. Resignation from the incumbent, Emmanuel Macroniin decreases day by day.

National Alliance Euro Representative Julie Lechanteux (second from left) is sitting over coffee with party activists. He assures that there are no special relations with Russia.

There are now a lot of opinion polls in France. For Le Pen, the most recent will score around 23 percent in the first round. Macronia, on the other hand, is going to vote between 25% and 27% of French people, depending on the poll. Put on the left Jean-Luc Mélenchon is at a slight rise of 16 per cent. The far right Eric Zemmouria would vote 9-11% of the French and the moderate right Valérie Pécresseä 8-9 percent.

If the second round were held now, 51.5 to 53 percent of French people would vote for the incumbent president, while 47 to 48.5 percent of the National Alliance candidate would vote.

The first round of the French presidential election will take place next Sunday, April 10, and the second on April 24.

“To France an anti-Macron front has emerged, ”he says Patrick Renard In Fréjus with 30 years of campaigning experience. He argues that the party has been misrepresented when it has been seen as an extremist – it is not, according to a 70-year-old long-line activist.

“Now the Marine is being voted on, and Macron is going to be like Sarkozy,” Renard assures.

Moderate right Nicolas Sarkozy was president for one term, from 2007 to 2012.

Marine Le Pen’s campaign office in Fréjus is undergoing a final crackdown before the first round of elections.

The Romans founded the city of Fréjus 2000 years ago, commemorating the handsome ruins of a Roman theater. Next to them, from a revamped stage, Marine Le Pen launched its presidential campaign in September. The city was not selected by chance: apart from being in the heart of the National Alliance, it was its young mayor David Rachline in the previous presidential election as Le Pen’s campaign manager.

“The national alliance is the right, not the far right,” Marine Le Pen Sylvie Caietta says. “We are not racists, but I think the French, for example, should be given priority.”

Sylvie Caeitta, who is campaigning for Marine Le Pen, says she has already voted for the candidate’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The activists organize and set out to distribute flyers to the Wednesday market. The streets along the main street sell clothes, shoes, fruit and spices. Electoralists go well in trade, and many stay to chat with the Actives.

Umbrella dealer Gilles Vignon says the voting decision was easy. The sound goes to Marine Le Pen.

Italian fur trader Anna cannot vote in France, but thinks it’s time for Macron to step aside.

For five years he traded in umbrellas in Fréjus Gilles Vignon says he is openly voting for Le Pen, as he has been for decades. Also an Italian fur dealer Anna would vote for the candidate if he could.

“Macron is the president of the rich,” he sighs.

Visiting Fréjus as a tourist Sylvie he also folds the campaign brochure neatly into his handbag.

“I was in the stages of two for a long time, but I ended up in Marine Le Pen because I don’t like Zemmour’s personality. The language is too violent,” he explains.

Campaigners on behalf of other candidates also cruise the narrow alleys. Jacques Plasse distributes Eric Zemmour’s brochures and drifts into a heated debate with the National Alliance in Lechanteux. The MEP believes that the ranks of the right should now be kept together. Plasse says he is a former National Front man whose wall rose five years ago after Marine Le Pen’s failed election debate.

In Fréjus, Jacques Plasse distributes brochures by Eric Zemmour, another candidate on the far right. He lost faith in Marine Le Pen in the last presidential election.

“I don’t believe in the potential of Marine Le Pen. Just look, he’s still made to look bad before election day,” Plasse says.

Among the people of Lepen, this is not believed: the gap with other candidates, such as Mélenchon and Zemmour, has widened.

In France The popularity of Le Pen has been explained in many ways. Selecting purchasing power as the top of the campaign has proven effective. The actual nest separation in Zemmour was taken by Le Pen after condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“During this campaign, everyone has underestimated Marine Le Pen,” says the professor of political science Jean-Yves Dormagen From the University of Montpellier on the phone.

“Marine Le Pen has been pretty clever. Looking at opinion polls, we see that at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine his support declined, as did Eric Zemmour. But then, unlike Zemmour, Le Pen clearly stood up to Putin.”

Le Pen, known for his support for Russia, began to grow and Zemmour, who thought the refugee place would have been in Poland, began to lose support. According to the professor, Zemmour had not understood that the distress of the Ukrainians touched across party lines.

“This conflict has affected the French: it is happening in Europe and in a Christian country. The reception of Ukrainian refugees has also been welcomed by voters, who generally oppose immigrants.

Also in charge of the National Alliance Fréjus Cédric Rodriquezin think that refugees are definitely welcome.

“We need to receive these Ukrainian women and children because their country is at war. The men have been left to fight. They want the same as we want the war to end very quickly so that they can return to their homeland. ”

Zemmour’s cutting-edge campaigning is seen to have benefited Marine Le Pen. Thanks to it, he is now seen as a more sympathetic and moderate right-winger than before. The National Alliance’s ties with Russia have also rarely come to the fore in the media – except in recent days.

“Nor should the French be overestimated. Only well-informed people know about connections with Russia, ”says Dormagen.

Fréjusin at the market, by the coffee cup Julie Lechanteux, the national representative of the National Alliance, assures that there are no special ties to Russia. No, although in 2014 the party received a loan of more than nine million euros from a failed Russian bank. In 2017, Marine Le Pen also visited the Kremlin to meet with Russian Vladimir Putin.

“Marine Le Pen meets all the world’s leaders alike and takes care of diplomatic relations. And as for the loan, it will still be paid off. Before considering Putin’s links, one should ask why French banks have refused to lend to the party, ”says Lechanteux.

The professor of political science says the election is very interesting.

“Until a week ago, it was self-evident to me that Macron would win. Now I see that the election is becoming more complicated than I had thought. But I would be very surprised if Le Pen became president on April 24. ”