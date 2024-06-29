Analysis of the French elections of June 30

Legislative elections will be held in France on Sunday 30 June. This early vote was called by President Emmanuel Macron, following the defeat of his party in the European elections of June 8 and 9. In the French electoral system, citizens will elect deputies to renew the National Assembly, the country’s parliament. The second round of elections will be held on July 7.

At the moment, the National Rally (Rn), the right-wing party of Marine Le Pen, is leading in the polls, followed by the New Popular Front, a coalition of left-wing forces formed specifically for these elections. Macron’s centrist party, Renaissance, comes in third place. The fact that complicates the picture is that RN may not reach an absolute majority, making the precise composition of the future government uncertain. The proposals of the Rassemblement National, such as the reduction of the retirement age, in fact raise a heated debate. Furthermore, France faces a major fiscal challenge, with a public debt growing relative to GDP. The focus is on the country’s economic outlook, with investors closely monitoring French government bond yields.

In case, with Sunday’s vote and with that of the following ones ballots, if Le Pen’s party were actually rewarded, we would have a cohabitation between a centrist president of the republic and a prime minister of a different political orientation.

Looking more closely at voting intentions, a survey by Ipsos, published by Le Parisien and Radio France, accredits the National Rally of 35.5%, or six percentage points ahead of the left-wing alliance formed as mentioned specifically for these elections (the New Popular Front), which instead is at 29.5%. Macron’s centrist coalition follows, in third place and below 20% (in fact it is given at 19.5%).

The French President’s hope is that the challenges in individual colleges elections can reward its candidates more, bringing the party, in the next National Assembly, to a weight greater than the 20% that the polls attribute to it today. In any case, the run-offs on 7 July will then be decisive. The “French campaign” continues, and keeps Europe in suspense.

*Political scientist and pollster