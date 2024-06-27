France: 250 thousand voters abroad have already voted online

At least 250,000 French voters abroad have already voted online for the legislative elections of June 30th and July 7th. Remote voting is open from yesterday at noon (Paris time) and it will end tomorrow at noon (always Paris time) for the French abroad (more than 1.5 million voters), who will have to designate the deputies of eleven constituencies.

Meanwhile, four days before the elections, the government of the French president Emmanuel Macron he decreed it dissolution of four far-right groups and of an Islamist association. The spokesperson of the executive, Prisca Thevenotexplained in the usual press conference after the Council of Ministers that the dissolution of all these organizations took place on the proposal of the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

The best known is the GUD (Groupe Union Defense), a student union that Darmanin highlighted last week, when he announced his intention to ban it, that there are “many people” from Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement Nationale (RN) who have been or are linked to it. The others are Les Remparts, La Traboule and Top Sport Rhoneall based in the city of Lyon, as well as Jonas Paris, an association in the sphere of Islamic fundamentalism.