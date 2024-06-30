Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

What will the results of the French election be? Will Marine Le Pen win or will Macron suffer a defeat? Predictions and projections live in the ticker today.

Paris – Today, all eyes are on France. On Sunday, June 30, decisive new elections will be held there. The result will be decisive for the future political course in France: will the radical right win Marine Le Pen the majority in parliament and give President Emmanuel Macron a heavy defeat?

When is Results the French elections?

The polling stations in France are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. As early as 8 p.m., opinion research institutes publish initial forecasts based on so-called exit polls, i.e. surveys conducted among voters directly at the polling stations. These forecasts already provide a reliable picture of the eventual outcome of the elections in France.

Shortly after the forecasts, the first projections for the new elections will be published. These will become more and more accurate over the course of the evening. The official result of the first round of the French election is expected by Monday morning, July 1 at the latest.

French elections live today: Results decide on runoff elections

However, the announcement of the official results of the elections on June 30 in France does not mean that the electoral process is over. The second round of the new elections will take place on Sunday, July 7: the run-off elections.

Run-off elections are required in parliamentary elections in France if no candidate receives an absolute majority, i.e. more than 50 percent of the votes, in a constituency. A second round is then held. The two strongest candidates from the first round then compete against each other. The candidate who receives the most votes in the run-off on June 7th wins his constituency. In total, 577 MPs from exactly as many constituencies are up for election in France.

Result for Marine Le Pen and Macron live today

Before the new elections in France, the parties have joined together into three camps:

Rassemblement National (RN) around Marine Le Pen and right-wing allies

Left-green camp New People’s Front

Macron’s liberal camp

Macron’s government camp is far behind in third place in the polls with around 30 percent. According to polls, the far-right and left-wing camps are neck and neck with values ​​around 30 percent.

Current polls for the French election suggest that the French right-wing populists could win an absolute majority. At least 289 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the French parliament. Before the election in France, polls on Marine Le Pen’s party suggest that the Rassemblement National could have between 250 and 300 MPs.

Macron must Result fear the French election

French President Emmanuel Macron is not directly standing for election in the new elections. The election in France is not about the presidency, but about the new appointment of parliament. If the RN achieves an absolute majority in the elections in France, President Macron would have to appoint a candidate from its ranks as the new prime minister.

The current Prime Minister in France is Gabriel Attal (35), who belongs to the same party as Macron: the Renaissance28-year-old Jordan Bardella is running for prime minister for the right-wing populist Rassemblement National. The left-wing camp, the New Popular Front, has not yet made a decision.

Regardless of the outcome of the elections in France, Macron will remain in office as president – unless he resigns voluntarily. However, without a majority in parliament, it would be much more difficult for him to push through his political agenda. (smu)