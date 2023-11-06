Paris is scheduled to host an international conference on the humanitarian situation in Gaza later this week.

The Israeli army said on Monday that its fighter jets had bombed 450 Hamas targets in Gaza, and that its forces had taken control of an activist compound during the past 24 hours, while the Gaza Ministry of Health said that the air strikes had killed dozens.

Reuters quoted Sebastien Lecornu, French Minister of Defense and Armed Forces, in an interview with the Lebanese newspaper L’Orient Le Jour, saying, “There are also still discussions with Egypt in order to provide French military health care on the ground, especially providing surgical operations for war injuries.”

Egypt prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, 15 kilometers from the Rafah crossing, to treat those evacuated from Gaza.

France sent the Tonnerre helicopter carrier to the area, which President Emmanuel Macron said was intended to support Gaza hospitals. Military sources say that this carrier is not equipped to provide medical assistance to those affected by the bombing in the besieged area.

However, the French army is currently equipping a second helicopter carrier with advanced medical facilities. It is scheduled to sail to the region within the next ten days.

“The Dixmod helicopter carrier, which will be reinforced with medical capabilities, will soon be sent to the region to replace Tonnerre,” LeCorno said.

Diplomats said that the conference, which will be held in Paris on November 9, will also discuss establishing a sea corridor to use sea lanes to ship humanitarian aid to Gaza, but it will also consider how to use ships to help the wounded who have been evacuated from Gaza.