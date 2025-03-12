French editors and authors announced Wednesday that they will take the goal to the courts, accusing the company to use their works without permission to train its artificial intelligence model. Three commercial groups announced that they will present a legal action against a goal in a Paris court for what they said was the “mass use of copyrights without authorization” to train their generative ai model.

The National Union of Editors, which represents the book editors, has indicated that “numerous works” of its members are appearing in the finish line, said the president of the group, Vincent Montagne, in a joint statement. Goal did not respond to a request for comments. The company has launched Chat assistants promoted by AI generative for users of its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. Montagne accused the goal of “breaking with copyright.”

Another group, the National Union of Authors and Composers, which represents 700 writers, playwrights and composers, said the demand was necessary to protect the members of the “AI who loots their works and their cultural heritage to train”. The union is also concerned about the AI ​​that “produces ‘false books’ that compete with real books,” said its president, François Peyrony.

European legality

The EU requires generative AI to comply with the legislation of the 27 partners

The third group involved in demand, the society of people of letters, represents the authors. All demand the “total elimination” of the data directories that Meta created without authorization to train their AI model.





According to the broad artificial intelligence law of the European Union, the generative AI systems must comply with the copyright legislation of the 27 -nations block and be transparent about the material they used for training. This is the last example of the confrontation between creative and editorial industries and technology companies on copyright. Last month, British musicians launched an album in silence to protest the changes proposed in artificial intelligence laws by the United Kingdom government, which artists fear that they erosion their creative control.

The media and technology company Thomson Reuters recently won a legal battle against a legal investigation firm now disappeared on the issue of use just in author rights cases related to the AI, while other cases involving visual artists, news organizations and others are still being resolved in the US courts.