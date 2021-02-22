The greatest ambassadors of French electronics announced the end of their collaboration, through a video broadcast on February 22. Daft Punk, author of ‘Around the world’ and ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’, was integrated by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, who in their public appearances hid their faces under futuristic helmets, a secrecy they carried as a mantra and seal. Daft Punk is ending, but it leaves behind a legacy of success and influence few of its kind have achieved.

The news is a surprise for hundreds of thousands of fans who waited for months and at the drop of a hat for a signal from the duo.

After having made the whole world dance for almost 28 years, the French Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, masterminds of Daft Punk, end their collaboration, as confirmed by their press officer.

Known for always appearing with futuristic helmets, the artists published a video on YouTube on Monday soberly titled ‘Epilogue’. The video, almost eight minutes long, compiles scenes from his 2006 film ‘Electrorama’.

The images show the two and only members of the group in the desert, in their iconic robot suits. The tension culminates with the explosion of one of the two, leading to the date “1993-2021” on the screen.

1993 is indeed the year it all started. Trained in Paris, Daft Punk quickly established themselves as a pioneer of the ‘French Touch’ with the release of their first album ‘Homework’. The album included their first hit, ‘Around the world’, with which they gained international fame and respect.

A history of success and influence around the world

They later prevailed as stars of the electronic musician when their song ‘Harder Better Faster Stronger’ was nominated for a Grammy Award for best dance recording in 2008. Their song ‘Get Lucky’, with Pharell Williams and Nile Rodgers, has also given the around the world, and the following year, in 2014, the French won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

‘Get Lucky’, co-written by the duo Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, will probably remain one of the essential songs of the early 21st century. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / AFP

In recent years, the Parisian duo had been content to collaborate with Canadian group The Weeknd on two tracks: ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’, before producing ‘Overnight’ by Australian group Parcels.

His name was simply a reference to the adjective used by the respected British magazine ‘Melody Maker’ for the first single from his previous group ‘Darlin’: “daft punk”, “dumb punk”.

It was 14 years since the two musicians, who had been friends since school, had not performed in concert, except for a few appearances at televised events. From the beginning of their careers, the two Frenchmen indeed made marketing an integral part of their creative process, cultivating mystery as the basis of their image.

Thus, the members of Daft Punk never showed their faces, they rarely appeared on television and their records can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

Therefore, each of their appearances was an event and their robotic helmets had become an immediately identifiable mark.

What will happen to the magic of both alone?

With AFP and Reuters