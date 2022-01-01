Security measures have been tightened around the rally raid bivouac, a journalist from the French news agency AFP noted. “The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries to his leg and had to undergo surgery,” organizer ASO reported in a press release. “His vehicle stopped abruptly due to a sudden explosion. The cause of that explosion is unknown at this time. “The Saudi police immediately arrived on the scene and launched an investigation. Nothing is excluded, not even a malicious act.”
Race director David Castera told francetvinfo.fr that the driver is Philippe Boutron. He took part in the Dakar for the ninth time and is president of US Orléans football club.
