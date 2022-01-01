Security measures have been tightened around the rally raid bivouac, a journalist from the French news agency AFP noted. “The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries to his leg and had to undergo surgery,” organizer ASO reported in a press release. “His vehicle stopped abruptly due to a sudden explosion. The cause of that explosion is unknown at this time. “The Saudi police immediately arrived on the scene and launched an investigation. Nothing is excluded, not even a malicious act.”