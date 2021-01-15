The closing of the Dakar came with news that mourned the celebration of the winners. The French motorcycle racer Pierre Cherpin, 52, died when he was transferred by medical plane from Jeddah to Lille (France). In this way, the event exceeded 70 fatalities since its inception.

“During his transfer by medicalized plane, Pierre Cherpin died on January 14 as a result of the injuries he suffered in his fall during the seventh stage. The Dakar caravan conveys its condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” announced the organization of the Dakar Rally.

Cherpin I was in an induced coma from the seventh stage after suffering a trauma to the head, which underwent surgery. The accident occurred at kilometer 178 of the day – the first part of the marathon stage – and was rescued by other pilots before being transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Sakaka (Saudi Arabia).

The doctors – the organizers report – found him unconscious and, already in the hospital, they verified that the French pilot had a serious head trauma with loss of consciousness, for which he was operated urgently in the neurosurgery department.

Since the accident, which occurred on January 10, Cherpin had been in an induced coma. During the last days his condition remained stable, reveals the Dakar statement. From Sakaka he was transferred to Jeddah, and from the latter hospital was being transferred to Lille (France) when death befell him.

“Passionate about open spaces, Pierre Cherpin was participating in his fourth Dakar. His first participation dates back to 2009, when the rally was held for the first time in South America. He was registered in the category of pilots without assistance and returned in 2012 in the same Both times he finished the race. In 2015 he competed for the third time although he did not finish due to a mechanical breakdown, “reported the organizers.

“Six years later, in 2021,” they add, “he returned to the same category, driven by the curiosity of discovering a new continent. After the sixth stage he was ranked 77 in the general classification.”

Cherpin, they say, had no more ambition than to go on adventures without worrying about the podium. “I am an amateur. I do not want to win, but to discover landscapes that otherwise I would never have the opportunity to contemplate. Toso is exciting: riding the weed, living your passion, knowing yourself”, commented the pilot.

Cherpin’s death comes a year after 40-year-old Portuguese Paulo Gonçalves, also a Hero driver, suffered the same fate, also on the seventh stage of the 42nd edition of the rally, which ran between Riyadh and Wadi Al Dawasir (Saudi Arabia).

The Portuguese participated for the thirteenth time in the toughest rally in the world, and for the first time he did it with the Indian motorcycle brand Hero, after having previously competed with the Japanese Honda, with which in 2015 he finished second in the Dakar, the best result of his career.

With the death of the French pilot, at least 72 people have lost their lives in the Dakar, with the 1986 editions as the most mournful years, in which seven people died, including the “alma mater” of the event Thierry Sabine , and 1988, in which six died.

The last victim had been the Dutch motorcycle rider Edwin Straver, on January 24, 2020, days after the end of the test, after suffering a fall on the penultimate day of the test in which a vertebra broke.

With information from EFE