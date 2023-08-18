The Ducati Pramac rider was the fastest in the first session, not valid for access to Q2: his compatriot from Yamaha and Vinales preceded him. In the ten also Bezzecchi (5th), Di Giannantonio (6th) and the leader of the World Championship

He plays the Marseillaise in the first free practice session of the MotoGP Austrian GP. In a session with no more classification hassles and devoted to pure bike tuning, there is in fact a French double, with Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac) setting a time of 1.29.838 and preceding his compatriot Fabio Quartararo, trailing by 0.399 on an apparently found Yamaha. Maverick Viñales’ Aprilia is third (+0.411) ahead of Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), 0.448 behind, and Marco Bezzecchi, fifth at 0.467 on the Ducati VR46 and first of the Italians.

the top 10 — See also When is the final of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament played? In the top-10 there are also Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), sixth at 0.469; Takaaki Nakagami, seventh at 0.500 with the Honda Lcr; Pecco Bagnaia, eighth at 0.529 with the Ducati; Aleix Espargaro, the winner of Silverstone, ninth at 0.538 with the Aprilia, and Jorge Martin, tenth at 0.591 with the Ducati Pramac. Behind, at the moment, the Ktm, observed special on the home track: Mattighofen’s first bike is in fact only in 14th place with Brad Binder (+0.908), while his teammate Jack Miller is even penultimate and the GasGas of Augusto Fernandez and Pol Espargaro, respectively in 17th and 19th place.

the other Italians — So the other Italians: 11. Enea Bastianini (Ducati) at 0.621; 13. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) at 0.804; 15. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) at 0.940; 21. Luca Savadori (Aprilia) at 1,445. At 3pm the second session (‘Practice’) in which any pre-tactical will be avoided because it will define the ten that go directly to Q2. See also Board of Trustees vs. Atlético Nacional, live minute by minute in Copa Libertadores

smoke and slide — Some drawbacks in the session: Alex Marquez performed a showy smoke from the front fork of his Ducati Gresini (oil?); Augusto Fernandez slipped without consequences; Marc Marquez, who also tested the new front aerodynamics of his Honda, crashed at turn 4 and didn’t go beyond 16th place; many riders, including Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaro went straight into the gravel, with turns 2 and 4 as the main theaters of digressions.