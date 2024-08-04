The French film director Christophe Ruggia will be tried next December, He is facing accusations of allegedly abusing actress Adele Haenel when she was a minor, several news portals, including AFP, reported today.

The trial in the criminal court will be held in Paris on December 9th and 10th. Christophe Ruggia is accused of sexually assaulting the actress in the early 2000s, when she was 15 years old and he was 30.

AFP reports that it was able to consult an official document and in it it is made public that the investigating magistrate indicates that Haenel’s accusations aren “precise and consistent” and that actress Adele Haenel has suffered the psychological consequences of the alleged attacks.

The document also mentions that Christophe Ruggia He has it difficult, because of the age difference between him and the alleged victim and the ‘psychological control’ that the director exercised over her. are potentially aggravating circumstances.

The filmmaker Chritophe Ruggia, for his part, has denied all charges. although he did admit to having made several “mistakes.” His lawyers were approached by several media outlets, but refused to give any opinion on their client.

Christophe Ruggia, now 59, was indicted in 2020.

Adele Haenel, the complainant who is currently 35 years oldhas stated in her complaint that Christophe Ruggia subjected her to “constant sexual harassment” from the age of 12 to 15, including “forced kisses on the neck” and inappropriate touching.

Actress Haenel Instagram Photo

Christophe Ruggia and Adele Haenel worked together in 2002 on the film ‘The Devils’, a project in which he directed her and which marked her first role in the cinema.

Adele Haenel has now retired from the stage, but is known for having won two César Awards, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in 2014 and 2015, respectively, according to information in her biography.

Helen Haenel has acted in around 30 films, including ‘Naissance des pieuvres’, ‘The Unknown Girl’, ‘120 Beats Per Minute’, ‘Set Free’ and ‘Portrait of a Young Girl on Fire by Céline Sciamma: Héloïse’, the latter in 2019.

In addition, Helen Haenel has openly acknowledged that she is a lesbian and has played several lesbian roles under the direction of her ex-partner, Céline Sciamma.