A top French diplomat was sent home immediately after he got a new job. Parties with prostitutes are said to have been organized in his official residence in Marrakech, Morocco.

Career diplomat Philippe Casenave started last Tuesday, after a career of almost twenty years at various embassies, as ‘Head of Protocol’ at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, writes news site Politico. That is a prestigious position in which he would be responsible for the reception of prominent foreign guests.

But Casenave was “fired within hours,” Politico writes. He started in the morning and was back on the street in the afternoon. “He is suspected of misusing state property when he was the French consul in Marrakesh, Morocco, from 2017 to 2021.”



It is the official residence of the consul: a large house with garden and swimming pool. The diplomat is said to have ‘lent’ the house to a friend. ‘The friend used the official residence, the cutlery and the official crockery as if it were his own home. He received friends there, young people, probably prostitutes,” according to the website in confidential documents from the ministry. ‘Ethically this is not acceptable. It is abuse that has damaged the consulate’s reputation.’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the matter. Casenave could not be reached for comment. Politico relies on confidential documents and statements by officials who wish to remain anonymous.

The dismissal of Casenave has led to bewilderment among those officials. “How is it possible that someone isn’t fully screened before being appointed?” one of them wonders.

