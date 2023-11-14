French ambassadors in Arab countries are turning against President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of applying a pro-Israeli twist to the Paris line after the outbreak of the new Middle Eastern crisis. According to what was revealed by Le Figaro, a dozen diplomats on missions in the countries of the Middle East and the Maghreb sent a message to the French Foreign Ministry and the Elysée complaining of an overly condescending attitude towards the Jewish state.

France’s “pro-Israel” policy is “misunderstood in the Middle East” and represents a “break” in its “traditionally balanced” line, a note from dissident ambassadors claims, according to a source. However, the message positively judges the criticisms made by Macron about the bombing of civilians in Gaza during a recent interview with the BBC: it is “perhaps the sign that he understood that his position had to evolve”.

The initiative represents an “unprecedented” move, explained three former diplomats, while Le Figaro adds that the initiative would have been welcomed positively at the Quai d’Orsay. A demonstration of the tide that would exist between the Elysée and the Quai d’Orsay, marginalized by the decisions of the French presidency.

In an attempt to calm the tone, in Paris they downplay it, explaining that the message is “a contribution like many others”. But above all, the Elysée and the ministry remind us that it is the President of the Republic and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna who decide “France’s foreign policy”.