Roland Tameling



Mar 26 2022

You can hardly blame yourself: as soon as you hear the name ‘DS’, many car buyers will immediately think back to that iconic Citroën from the fifties. That model, popularly known as ‘the Pike’ because of its streamlined design, would become one of the most important Citroëns in history.

Not only did the brand show that it dared to use progressive technology (the DS already then already rotating headlamps, an outright innovation at the time), the model also ensured that the French brand became famous for its driving and travel comfort. The ‘Pike’ had a hydropneumatic suspension chassis that was adjustable in height, but above all gave the feeling as if you were driving on clouds. No other brand could match that flexibility and the descendants of the DS (such as the Citroën CX, XM, C5 and C6) tried for a long time to keep that ‘flying’ feeling.

The DS9 is a rarity in the Netherlands: from now on the brand delivers two new plug-in hybrid versions of the large sedan © DS



DS is now no longer part of Citroën, but an independent brand under the flag of parent company Stellantis. Just like Opel, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Citroën itself, by the way. The French group likes to market itself as the ‘premium’ alternative, which wants to distinguish itself with sleek designs, modern technology and a lot of luxury. The pinnacle of this must come together in this DS9, the absolute top model of the model line, which also includes the DS3 Crossback, DS4 and DS7 Crossback.

The DS9 is built in China and stands on an extended chassis that Peugeot uses for the 508 © DS



Less than 20 in the Netherlands

Where those other DS's all want to be a combination of different body styles (so-called crossovers), the DS9 is a four-door sedan with a very classic cut. With this, the brand is very consciously aiming at China, where this DS is also built. The fact that buyers in the Netherlands are less interested in these types of cars is apparent from the fact that fewer than twenty copies of the DS9 are registered in our country. But because the brand now adds two new and improved variants to the price list, it's time for a new acquaintance. It is therefore rare, but what do you get if you do choose a DS9?

To start with, here’s a car with a nice interior. Especially in the tested version with the most luxurious Opera interior, you get very beautifully processed leather on the dashboard, soft Alcantara as headlining and full leather upholstery in the ‘watch band motif’ that is now familiar to DS. In the middle of the dashboard is a chronograph from BRM that appears theatrically as soon as you start the car, there are many design details in various buttons and the finish is at a high level. The whole has a luxurious feel, but the atmosphere is also a bit chilly, due to the many black materials that are interspersed with chrome-colored details.

The interior of the DS9 is well put together and is made of beautiful materials, but the atmosphere is a bit business-like © DS



Massage on the back seats

Also worth mentioning: the legroom in the back is above average, thanks to the extended floor on which the car stands. He shares it with the Peugeot 508, among others, but the DS is a total of eighteen centimeters longer. That’s good news for the legs of the rear passengers, who, on the other hand, don’t have a lot of headroom. The furniture is also very comfortable, thanks to soft cushions and pleasant dimensions.

Those who wish can have the DS9 fitted with an extra luxurious rear seat thanks to the ‘Pack Lounge Rivoli’. For 2300 euros extra, DS then installs ventilated and heated rear seats with massage function, a wide armrest with controls and its own panel for adjusting the climate control in the back. Very chic, although the DS is tighter (especially narrower) than other models from a higher segment that offer these kinds of facilities, such as a BMW 5-Series or a Volvo S90. In China, the DS9 competes mainly with extended versions of mid-range models, such as the BMW 3-Series and Audi A4.

Ventilation, heating and massage in the back seat? If desired, DS can deliver that © DS



Not at the top

This DS is a somewhat difficult car to place: in size it is somewhere between a BMW 3-Series and 5-Series, but in terms of equipment and technological facilities it gives the impression of wanting to belong to the absolute top. For example, the 9 has ‘active scan suspension’, or a chassis that adjusts itself in response to a camera that scans the road surface. If the car ‘sees’ bad road surface or bumps, DS says that the car adjusts its suspension and damping more smoothly. See also ISS crew congratulated strategic missile men on the Day of Strategic Missile Forces

There are two problems with this promise: first, it immediately reminds us of the brilliant systems you can get in the Audi A8, for example. If he sees a threshold, he can quickly soften the air suspension by pulling in the 'feet' of the car, as it were. As a result, you hardly feel the threshold. The DS9 cannot do that: it has no air suspension but relatively simple dampers that can be set electronically a little more comfortably.

The 4×4 logo betrays: this is the strongest DS9 with two electric motors, 360 hp and a specially tuned ‘Performance chassis’ © DS



That creates problem two: behind the wheel you hardly feel the difference. The bandwidth on which the chassis can vary in hardness could have been much larger: in the ‘Comfort’ position, it may sway like a classic DS, in ‘Sport’ you want tight responses. You can call those differences with – for example – air suspension, but that was apparently a step too far (and too expensive) for this DS. The more expensive versions of, for example, a Mercedes-Benz C-class do offer these types of systems, which shows that DS promises a lot in this area but cannot catch up with the top.

limping in two minds

An important nuance here: it also depends on which version of the DS9 you choose. One of the new variants is the E-Tense 4×4 360, which will go down in the books as the fastest, strongest and sportiest DS9 you can buy. This variant is seriously fast (from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour takes 5.6 seconds) thanks to two electric motors, which powerfully support the 1.6-litre petrol engine and immediately provide four-wheel drive. That’s nice, but this top version also has a modified chassis. And you have to love that.

The window switches are located between the seats (typically DS), but you will also discover various parts that parent company Stellantis also uses in models from Citroën and Peugeot. © DS



The 4×4 360 has in fact been tackled by DS Performance, the racing team that is also responsible for the good performance of the brand in the electric Formula E racing class. That means a different, lowered suspension with a much firmer setup: the shock absorbers, springs and stabilizers are unique to this engine variant, says DS. In addition, you get a wider track so that the DS9 can hold its own in tight turns. Those adjustments certainly have an effect: the 360 ​​remains very tight in turns and the steering is downright sharp, but it is a shame that it is always so alert. Sharpness is nice and the chassis is very good for dynamic driving, but it forms a somewhat strange combination with a car that is mainly focused on peace and comfort. You want to take the interior to the opera in your tuxedo or evening dress, but the base feels more like you are at a hyperactive techno party.

Those who do not want all those sporty elements can opt for the less powerful E-Tense 250. Just like the 360, this is a plug-in hybrid that you can charge with a plug, but in this case there is only one electric motor. So you have less engine power than in the 360, but the present electrical power still gives a nice ‘butter character’ while accelerating. The engine does not have to work very hard and that is nice. There is significantly less sharpness and nervousness in the driving behavior and the reactions, although the DS9 is never really a super comfortable car even as a 250.

The DS9 gives a small nod to the classic Citroën that gave it its name: the lights next to the rear window also had the first DS from the 50s © DS



The ‘flying carpet character’ of the classic DS is nowhere to be seen and therefore the feeling of the classic French sedan is missing. They only have the name in common, otherwise the new DS is really ‘the new DS’. And that ‘extravagant’ brand is perhaps more mainstream than you might want: there is indeed extra finesse in design details, use of materials and appearance, but the DS9 is not an absolute top limousine. He is still too close to, for example, a Peugeot 508, a Renault Talisman or a Volkswagen Arteon to really make a difference. Let alone a fist.





