French MPs continue to examine on February 19, 2021 the programming bill relating to solidarity development and the fight against global inequalities. NGOs, like Oxfam and Transparency International, hope to see parliamentarians revolutionize the French system in terms of development aid, given its level, its targets and the issue of the return of badly damaged property. acquired confiscated in France.

Achieve (finally) the 0.7% target

The bill provides, in accordance with the promises of French President Emmanuel Macron, to increase the level of development aid to 0.55% of gross national income in 2022. A first step “in order to subsequently achieve the commitment made within the framework of the G7 of official development assistance (APD) representing 0.7% of gross national income “. As such, civil society calls for more ambition.

“We ask that the project does not stop in 2022 but that it goes at least until 2025 ensuring that the target of 0.7% is reached by then”Louis-Nicolas Jandeaux, advocacy officer at Oxfam France, told franceinfo Africa. The opportunity for Paris to keep a fifty-year-old promise and to follow in the footsteps of its British neighbor.

Specify the beneficiaries, uses and form of the aid

Another point of concern to Oxfam France is the “targeting” of ODA. In other words, the bill should, according to the NGO, specify how much of this aid will be devoted to the poorest countries, will be used to fight against gender inequalities or even the proportion of donations that it will contain. . Today, these only represent “54% “ of the French envelope against “100% for UK, for example “, tells franceinfo Africa Louis-Nicolas Jandeaux. “Along with Japan and Korea, France is one of the countries in the world which uses loans the most. Which is not logical”, he notes.

Result: “Since France favors loans, our ODA is more intended for middle-income countries which present less risk. We must ensure that French aid goes mainly to the poorest countries on the planet. which is not the case today. Paris, which has a priority list of “19 African countries, except Haiti”, should “extend it to all least developed countries “.

Return ill-gotten goods to despoiled populations

The debates also raise a lot of hope because they could allow France, like Switzerland, to be able to restore ill-gotten goods to injured populations. For Transparency International, “Fourteen years after the first filing of a complaint in the Bad Acquired Property trial in 2007, the deputies have the opportunity with this text to deal a severe blow to the great international corruption, by incorporating in French law a mechanism of restitution illicit assets “.

So, indicates the NGO press release, “the goods acquired with the money of corruption, once confiscated by the French justice, will not come any more to supplement the receipts of the general budget, as is the current case, but will have to be returned to the populations despoiled in the countries of ‘origin”. “We want the law to be the most precise (in particular by providing for a specific monitoring method for the funds concerned and by involving local civil society in their management, Editor’s note) and as restrictive as possible. As it stands, the government proposes to state the principle of restitution. We would like this to be enforceable in law “, We still insist at Transparency International.

For the NGO, it is “urgent” to set a legislative framework before the cassation appeal in the case of ill-gotten goods scheduled for 2021. Teodoro Obiang Jr, the son of the head of state and vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, was sentenced on October 27, 2017 by the Paris Correctional Court to three years in prison, suspended, a fine of 30 million euros suspended sentence and full confiscation of his property seized on French territory. The prison sentence and the confiscation of assets estimated at more than 150 million euros were confirmed on February 10, 2020 on appeal and the fine of 30 million has been made firm.