Mourning in the world of fashion: French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died, whose fantastic models have been worn by celebrities such as Madonna and Lady Gaga. He was 73 years old. The announcement through his official Instagram profile. “May his soul rest in peace”, the text of a post in black with no image. For the moment, the causes of death have not been disclosed.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became famous for his style featuring broad shoulders and a slim waist. The use of futuristic plastic-like fabric in his sculpted clothing has become his trademark. She has defined haute couture for several decades, dressing the likes of Diana Ross and Beyonce to galas, red carpets and catwalks around the world. His designs were not afraid of being extravagant, sometimes resembling robotic suits with protruding conical shapes. Mugler also had a famous perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

Immediate messages of condolence arrived from the world of fashion and beyond. The American supermodel Bella Hadid exclaimed on social media a “Nonononono”, followed by the image of a sad face, while the American actress January Jones replied with a sign of heart also through her Instagram profile.

In addition to clothes, Mugler was also a filmmaker and photographer, dancer, acrobat and avid bodybuilder, emphasizing that he always wanted to explore the human body as an art. “I’ve always felt like a director and the clothes I made were a direction of the newspaper,” Mugler told Interview Magazine. At the moment, no details about his funeral have yet been disclosed.