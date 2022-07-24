Each French family compulsorily pays 138 euros a year to finance public television channels. It is called “Redevance Audiovisuelle” (audiovisual canon). After weeks of negotiations, the parliamentarians decided this Saturday its suppression despite strong criticism.

This Saturday, French deputies voted in the National Assembly to end the “Redevance Audiovisuelle” (audiovisual canon) that finances the national networks France Télévisions, the national radio station Radio France and France Médias Monde, which includes the international networks RFI and France 24, as well as the National Audiovisual Institute (INA) and the Franco-German television channel, Arte.

The abolition of this tax was a campaign promise of President Emmanuel Macron. Measure that had to be reworked due to strong protests against it. Thus, according to the Government, the losses for the audiovisual sector will be compensated with the deduction of part of the VAT, the tax on the sale of goods and services.

Demonstration against the suppression of the “Redevance Audiovisuelle”, June 28, 2022, Paris. © Romain Brunet, France 24

The reform was approved by 170 votes in favor and 57 against. According to the left-wing deputies, the measure will harm the stability of the financing of the audiovisual system in France and they have accused the government of fulfilling the wishes of the extreme right to dismantle public broadcasting. However, the Executive argues that this financing system is obsolete.

“(Eric) Zemmour and Mrs (Marine) Le Pen had asked for it, Mr Macron has done it,” denounced a communist deputy.

However, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Group, stated that “the government’s project has nothing to do with what we want to do”, that is, a “privatization” of the French public audiovisual sector.

Towards greater containment of public spending

Financing through VAT will isolate the resources allocated to public broadcasting from the general budgets of the State.

The system of assigned taxes will be maintained, and with that, a form of guarantee of resources will also be maintained, necessary to maintain the independence of public television and radio networks. But many opponents of the measure wonder how much money will be allocated.

Employees of the public sector of broadcasting demonstrated in Paris on June 28, 2022 to protest against the proposed suppression of “Redevance Audiovisuelle”. © Thomas Coex, AFP

While this new financing method will come into force this year, the Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul-Malak, promised that “compensation will be made to the nearest euro”.

Parallel to this reform, the French government is also considering a reorganization of public bodies, which will probably lead to further savings. The Executive is studying the possibility of merging Radio France and France Télévisions.

Despite government attempts to reassure opponents of the reform, several broadcasting unions have announced a strike.

AFP