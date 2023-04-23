Four French cyclists earned the honor of having their names recorded in the famous Guinness Book of Records by registering a drawing of a dinosaur with about 1,025 km on their bike routes. The practice, known as Strava Art, took place between October 30th and November 5th last year. In total, the course was completed in 43 hours, 47 minutes and 26 seconds.

Maxime Brugère, Florent Arnaud, Franck Delorme and Nicolas Meunier, all from France, planned the route in satellite navigation software before putting it into practice, on a route between the French towns of Cher and Allier. The French team made the journey with the aim of raising awareness about the environment. The athletes chose the Velociraptor, as part of the word means “bike” in French.

Those responsible for the team explained that dinosaurs are a symbol of extinct species and proof that very strong species can be extinct quickly. “We are the main contributors and victims of this environmental crisis and, in this way, we have the future in our hands”, said the athletes.

The British body in charge of registering the Guinness Records officially recognized the feat as the greatest Strava Art ever performed on a bike. The route with pedaling data can be found in the Stravasocial platform for sportsmen.