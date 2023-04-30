RedBird’s Toulouse, also owner of AC Milan, surprisingly won 5-1 against Nantes and claimed the French Cup
On the evening of Saturday 29 April, the Toulouse wrote history, winning in the final of French Cup against the Nantesdefending champion. The transalpine club, owned by RedBird as the Milannot only won as an underdog, but crushed their opponent 5-1, thanks to braces from Logan It costs and Thijs Dallingain addition to the Zakaria network Aboukhlal.
In addition to the first historic title, for the Toulouse also comes the qualificationEuropa Leaguewhich as we already mentioned yesterday could create some bureaucratic hitches also at the Milan for regulation UEFA. At the moment, however, the French club is enjoying its success, knowing that it has written an important piece of history. The Rossoneri’s post-match report cards according to our editorial staff >>>
April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 23:43)
