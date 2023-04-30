On the evening of Saturday 29 April, the Toulouse wrote history, winning in the final of French Cup against the Nantes defending champion. The transalpine club, owned by RedBird as the Milan not only won as an underdog, but crushed their opponent 5-1, thanks to braces from Logan It costs and Thijs Dallinga in addition to the Zakaria network Aboukhlal .

In addition to the first historic title, for the Toulouse also comes the qualificationEuropa Leaguewhich as we already mentioned yesterday could create some bureaucratic hitches also at the Milan for regulation UEFA. At the moment, however, the French club is enjoying its success, knowing that it has written an important piece of history.