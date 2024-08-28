French justice on Wednesday charged the founder of the Telegram messaging platform, Pavel Durov, with charges ranging from money laundering to complicity in the dissemination of paedophile images, and agreed to be released under police control on bail of 5 million euross.

After taking his statement in Paris, the investigating judges ordered that he be charged with all the charges brought against him in the investigation phase, which amounted to a dozen.

Protest in favor of the freedom of the founder of Telegram. Photo:AFP Share

“He has been placed under judicial surveillance, with the obligation to post a bail of 5 million euros, report to the police twice a week and be banned from leaving French territory,” Laure Beccuau, the highest authority in the French public prosecutor’s office, said in a statement.

The indictment of Durov, 39, came after four days in provisional detention (the maximum legal period given the charges against him).following his arrest at the private airport of Le Bourget, near Paris, last Saturday.

What are the crimes?

The list of crimes he is accused of includes complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable illicit transactions by organised gangs, complicity in fraud and trafficking.

Added to this, among other charges, is the alleged responsibility of the Russian-born billionaire for the dissemination of child sexual abuse material on Telegram.

He is also accused of failing to cooperate with the justice system by providing data and information on possible criminal acts and charges related to the operation and encryption of the messaging platform.

The app, which encrypts messages, has nearly 1 billion users. Photo:Getty Images Share

The French Prosecutor’s Office explained that Telegram, created in 2013, has been involved in multiple lawsuits over various violations (such as child pornography, online hate and drug trafficking) and the company offered an “almost total lack of response” to judicial challenges.

The investigation that led to Durov’s arrest was launched on a preliminary basis in February 2024 and involved several French agencies that fight cybercrime, organised crime and fraud.

“Other French investigative services and prosecutors’ offices, as well as several Eurojust partners, particularly Belgian ones, shared the same observation,” the French prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Durov, who in addition to Russian citizenship also has French and United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationality, resides in Dubaiwhere Telegram is based.

Following the arrest of its founder and CEO on Saturday, Telegram issued a statement saying the platform “complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act” and that “its moderation is within industry standards and is constantly improving.”

“Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and frequently travels around Europe. It is absurd that a platform or its owner should be held responsible for abuses on their platform,” the statement added.

In addition to the charges in this case, On Wednesday it also came to light that he is also being investigated for alleged mistreatment of one of his sons in Paris.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Durov’s ex-partner in Switzerland, where she resides with the victim, who was born in 2017.