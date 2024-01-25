Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/25/2024 – 16:33

The Constitutional Council considered more than a third of the law's articles unconstitutional, such as the one that limits immigrants' access to social benefits. Legislation was approved in December, with votes from the ultra-right. The French Constitutional Council rejected this Thursday (25/01) more than a third of the articles included in the recent and controversial immigration bill, approved by the French Parliament shortly before the Natal with the support of right-wing populist votes.

The country's highest court ruled that parts of the law were unconstitutional, such as those that included measures to limit immigrants' access to social benefits, make family reunions difficult and make illegal residence in France a crime.

In total, the Council rejected 32 of the 86 articles in the bill – most of them, however, concern items added under pressure from the right and ultra-right in the French Parliament, in exchange for votes.

“The Constitutional Council approved the entire government text,” wrote the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the parts of the bill that were originally presented by the party of the president, Emmanuel Macron, the social-liberal Renaissance.

Macron made the bill one of his main banners in his second term. However, he himself forwarded the request for analysis to the court. The decision, now, may offer some relief from the embarrassment of having counted on votes from anti-immigration populists to approve the project.

Ultraright calls decision a “coup”

On the other hand, the ultra-right party Reagrupamento Nacional (RN) criticized the Council's decision, with the party's president, Jordan Bardella, classifying it as a “coup by the judges, with the support of the president”. He called for a referendum on immigration as the “only solution” to the impasse.

Just before Christmas, the French National Assembly approved the controversial new migration law with RN votes. The leader of the party in Parliament, Marine Le Pen, spoke of an ideological victory for her “France first” policy – ​​along the lines of Donald Trump in the USA with “America first”.

Macron did not depend directly on the RN's votes in Parliament to approve the project, but rather on conservative Republicans, who voted in favor of tightening regulations.

The approved legislation stipulates that illegal immigrants can be deported more quickly. Also, according to the project, in the future, foreign students would have to pay a deposit – a type of income guarantee – before going to France.

Although the court rejected the toughest changes, they could still be accepted at a later stage, as part of different legislation.

Protests against the law

Before the Council's decision was announced, groups who consider the law contrary to French values ​​protested in front of the Louvre Museum in central Paris. On Sunday, around 75,000 people took to the streets across France against the law, urging Macron not to enact it.

The French Council's decision comes at a troubled time for the European far right, which is seeking to garner votes ahead of the European Parliament election in June, and with mass protests in neighboring Germany in support of democracy, after the media revealed that members from the ultra-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party reportedly participated in a meeting in which the mass deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants was discussed.

le/ra (Reuters, AFP, AP, ots)