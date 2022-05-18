The Paris appeal court upheld a previously overturned ruling accusing cement company Lafarge of “complicity in crimes against humanity.” The company would have allegedly paid bribes to the self-proclaimed Islamic State and other jihadist groups to continue its operations during the war in Syria, until 2014. However, the company has assured that it was not responsible for the money that ended up in the hands of terrorist groups.

New legal setback for the cement company Lafarge. A French appeal court ruled on May 18 that the company must face charges of “complicity in crimes against humanity” in Syria.

According to judicial investigations, the company would have paid large bribes to terrorist groups such as the self-styled Islamic State and other extremist organizations to maintain its operations during the war in the country.

Lafarge, once a French firm and now part of Swiss conglomerate Holcim HOLN.S, acknowledged that its Syrian subsidiary paid $13.7 to middlemen to keep its cement factory running between 2013 and 2014, long after other European companies will withdraw from that country.

Also, and after an internal investigation, the company admitted that the money was intended for armed groups to help protect personnel at the plant.

However, he has denied various charges brought against him by the French authorities, including that he was an accessory to crimes against humanity due to his dealings with jihadist groups.

Their lawyers and representatives have argued that the cement company was not responsible for the money that ended up in the hands of terrorist groups. Under that argument, he won a court ruling in 2019, which dismissed the charge of “complicity in crimes against humanity.”

But that ruling was overturned by the French Supreme Court, which in September 2021 ordered a new trial.

Now, with the new decision from the Paris appeal court, a judge could order Lafarge and eight of his executives, including former director Bruno Lafront, to stand trial.

The prosecutors in the case indicated that Lafarge had “financed, through its subsidiaries, the operations of the Islamic State with several million euros and with full knowledge of its activities.”

Holcim rejects the new court ruling

Holcim, the Swiss conglomerate to which Lafarge has belonged since 2015, has disagreed with the appeals court’s decision to uphold the charges against it.

“The events related to Lafarge SA were hidden from our Board at the time of the merger in 2015 and go completely against our values,” the firm said in a statement.

File-View of the Lafarge cement plant in Jalabiya, northern Syria. Delil Souleiman / AFP

The ruling of this Wednesday, May 18, only represents one more stage in the long process, since it determined the scope of the charges but there is still no final verdict on the case.

However, the latest ruling already hits Holcim, whose shares fell more than 2.5%.

“When serious crimes are committed, not only the responsibility of political and military leaders must be clarified, but also that of economic actors,” the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said in a statement.

Should Lafarge ultimately be found guilty, it would set a precedent, as no French company has ever been tried in connection with crimes against humanity.

With Reuters and AFP