Group unfurled banner with message “Genocide Olympics” during football match between Israel and Paraguay at Paris Olympics. | Photo: Caroline Blumberg/EFE.

The French justice system has opened an investigation into death threats received by three athletes from the Israeli Olympic team, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on Sunday (28).

The investigation into the emails sent to the three athletes is being handled by the anti-hate unit, the French capital’s prosecutor’s office said. Officers from the Brigade for the Repression of Crimes against Persons are in charge of the case.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office did not want to give any further details, other than that the investigations are ongoing.

On Thursday (25), Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, about the risk of “terrorist attacks” during the Olympic Games against its athletes or against Israeli tourists by “Iranian terrorist groups and other terrorist organizations”.

Due to the context of the war in the Middle East, France prepared a particularly reinforced security system for the Israeli delegation. This resulted in round-the-clock protection by the elite body of the French authorities, which was already evident in the first competitions.

Anti-Semitism investigation into Israel-Paraguay match

On the other hand, the French justice system also opened an investigation into incitement of aggravated racial hatred against some spectators of the football match between Israel and Paraguay on Saturday (27) at the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

The Olympic Organizing Committee filed a complaint over anti-Semitic gestures and the display of a banner with the message “Genocide Olympics” in English. Stadium officials removed the banners.

One group chanted slogans such as “Israel, murderer”. Israeli fans responded to the taunts with: “Free the hostages!” Before the game, the Israeli anthem was booed by the crowd, while some people displayed Palestinian flags.