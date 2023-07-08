UPDATEA French judge has banned a march planned for Saturday in the Paris region in memory of a man who died during an arrest in 2016. The judge cited “the context of the riots that followed Nahel’s death” on June 27 in Nanterre as the basis for her decision.

The death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot at close range during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb west of Paris, set the country ablaze and sparked restless nights of violence. Cars and rubbish bins were set on fire, public buildings damaged and shops looted in several French cities.

“Although violence has decreased in recent days, we cannot (…) assume that all risks of public order disturbance have disappeared,” the court said in a statement.

Several trade unions, left-wing political parties and other organizations had called on their members to take part in this year’s memorial march for Adama Traoré. They may still be able to make their voices heard today in Paris, just not in the context of the ‘march for justice’. In a video posted to Twitter, Assa Traoré, Adama’s older sister, said she will attend a rally on Saturday at the Place de la République to “tell the whole world that our dead have the right to exist, even in the dead”. See also Cyclists speak out about a life-threatening situation: the peloton had to avoid buses and cars

Demonstrations against police brutality have also been announced for this weekend in other French cities, including Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg.