The Constitutional Council of France approved this Friday (14) the increase in the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years, the main measure of the social security reform approved by the government.

The organization also rejected the request for the reform to be submitted to a referendum, as announced in a statement.

On the other hand, the Constitutional Council invalidated six articles of the law, especially two related to encouraging the hiring of workers over 55 years of age in large companies.

According to Mathilde Panot, president of the France Insubmissa parliamentary group, the decision is a “dangerous precedent” because the government could continue to use the legal figure of an amending budget to “pass major reforms”.

In a statement with the other leaders of the parties that make up the left-wing Nupes coalition (socialist, ecologist, communist), Panot warned that protests against the reform will continue and again asked President Emmanuel Macron to give up the reform.

“It will not be the Constitutional Council that will change the opinion of the French people”, he emphasized.

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said that the Constitutional Council considers that, “both in substance and in procedure”, the reform is in line with the French Constitution.

“The text has reached the end of its democratic process. Tonight there are no winners or losers,” added Borne on Twitter.

The Constitutional Council’s decision came after a tense day of waiting, with some 230 protest marches called by unions across the country, including a rally in Paris’ town hall square.

The seat of the Constitutional Council itself has been armored since Thursday (13th), with barriers and anti-riot police, and a ban on organizing rallies nearby. However, after the announcement of the decision, riots were recorded in the French capital.