Decision allows the measure to enter into force in the country in the coming days; protesters reacted with boos

The Constitutional Council of France, the group responsible for overseeing the application of the French Constitution, approved this Friday (April 14, 2023) most of the text of the pension reform in the country. Here’s the full (191 KB, in French).

Council members assessed whether the new rule was in line with the Magna Carta and whether the means used by Emmanuel Macron’s government to approve it were legal. The French leader authorized the reform without the approval of the National Assembly – equivalent to the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies – using article 49.3 of the French Constitution.

Six articles were rejected, but this Friday’s decision (April 14) allows the reform in the country to be enacted in the coming days by the French government and begin to take effect. Are they:

article 2: regarding the call of senior index (senior index, in free translation);

article 3: regarding the “senior employment contract”;

article 6: in relation to changes in the way social security contributions are collected;

some provisions of article 10 on the conditions for granting the right of early removal to public servants;

some provisions of article 17 on workers who carry out or have carried out activities that are particularly exposed to certain occupational risk factors;

article 27: regarding the creation of an information system for policyholders on the pay-as-you-go pension system.

Protesters who gathered at the Hôtel de Ville in Paris, which houses government institutions, received the decision with boos.

Les demonstrants apprennent la décision du #ConseilConstitutionnel qui valide la retraite à 64 years @Le_Figaro pic.twitter.com/X2o1g6QAvx —Victor Merat (@Meratvico) April 14, 2023

Members of the French opposition, such as the representative of the French left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, said that the struggle continues.

“The decision of the Constitutional Council shows that [o conselho] is more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than those of the sovereign people”, he said on your Twitter account.

Right-wing Marine Le Pen stated what “the political fate of the pension reform is not sealed”. According to Le Pen, it will be up to the “people” decide on the measure.

The French Constitutional Council will decide on the constitutionality of a 2nd proposed pension referendum on May 3. The 1st presented by the opposition was rejected.