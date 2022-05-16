The French city of Grenoble approved on Monday (16) a bill that will allow women to swim in municipal swimming pools with the burkini: a version of the burqa for water. Interestingly, the document also provides for the authorization of swimming with the breasts out.

For the mayor, Éric Piolle, it is about “social progress”. “This allows women to swim topless or with a larger bathing suit that covers the body. Finally, it is a coherent struggle, which aims not to impose limits on women’s clothing”, defends Piolle.

Known for uniting left-wing communitarianism and ecological ideology, Piolle was re-elected in 2020 betting on proposals that pleased the Citizen Alliance (Alliance Citoyenne). The association has been fighting for the use of the burkini in public swimming pools since 2019.

Under the guise of promoting freedom for women, the document can actually, according to opponents, contribute much more to Islam than to secularism or any other ideology. Politicians and other French personalities link the approval of the accessory to “Islamogauchisme”, the Islam-leftism.

Opposition from all sides

In the opposition on the right, city councilor Alain Carignon is calling for a referendum to assess the opinion of Grenoble residents on the matter. “No mayor has the right to change the customs and values ​​of a city”, he points out.

In part of the French left, the proposal also receives criticism. According to the president of the socialist group of Grenoble’s municipal council, Cécile Cénatiempo, “there is a risk that some women will feel obliged to wear the burkini in the future, due to social pressure. And this is unacceptable”, she says.

Political columnist Céline Pina wrote in an article published in the newspaper Le Figaro that “the burkini is not a simple fashion accessory, but a reference to an ideological adherence and a very strong religious culture”. In addition, she reinforces that giving in to an ideology that “imposes that women hide their bodies under the pretext of being unclean is a threat to human rights.”

The debate goes beyond Grenoble. The president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, Laurent Wauquiez, announced on Twitter that all subsidies to the city would be cut if the law is passed. “No penny will finance submission to Islam,” the politician posted.

Islamic dress in women’s football

The Citizen Alliance, which calls for the right to the burkini, also supports the “hijabeuses”, soccer players known for wearing the hijab – a veil that covers ears, neck and hair.

The movement asks that the accessory can be used during games. For now, the group’s main dispute is with the French Football Federation, which, unlike FIFA, does not authorize its use. “It’s just women who want to play with everyone,” says the collective’s lawyer, Marion Ogier.

In turn, the writer Naëm Bestandji, quite influential in France on issues related to women’s rights, opines: “They are not prohibited from entering the field. Only the veil is, as well as any accessory that carries an ideological message.” Finally, the writer reinforces that the movement deals with “permanent victimization, deviation of feminine slogans and fusion of Islamist radicalism”.

In France, the term Islam-leftism (islamogauchisme) was used for the first time in 2002 by the sociologist Pierre-André Taguieff. He made reference to the extreme left that systematically singles out Muslims as an oppressed minority.

Debate in Grenoble reflects national reality

The controversy of the proposal that was part of the campaign for the election of the mayor of Grenoble has been debated across the country for years. And the discussion, in fact, is not just about the use of a religious accessory.

The debates between personalities and politicians of the most different social positions reflect what is wide open on the streets of French cities: the opposition between West and East. The French and the immigrants. Two completely different realities. And that can be even more visible when, in the same municipal swimming pool, a woman is seen with her breasts exposed and another covered with a burkini.