For more than a hundred years, the French city of Amiens had lost a precious painting until an observant curator from the local museum suddenly saw it hanging in Madonna’s living room. Now the mayor of the northern French city asks the singer: “The painting is yours, but could we borrow it?”

The painting in question, Diana and Endymion by the French painter Jérôme-Martin Langlois, dates from 1822. The Frenchman painted the Roman goddess Diana who falls in love with Endymion, the son of Zeus.

It first hung in the Palace of Versailles and moved to the museum in Amiens in 1878. However, that city ended up on the front line of the First World War. The museum was destroyed during a German bombardment in March 1918, but the paintings had already been brought to safety. Many paintings returned after the war, but not the Langlois, the British newspaper writes The Guardian. The artwork was written off as 'destroyed by the war'.

Until a curator from the local museum saw an interview with Madonna in a magazine a few years ago. The photos accompanying the article were taken in her apartment and what was there in the background? The long-lost Langlois!

The painting turned out to have been bought by the singer at an auction in New York for 1.3 million euros in 1989. It is not clear where the painting has been until then. It is clear that the artwork on the wall at Madonna is 3 centimeters narrower than the original. Right on that spot were the painter’s signature and the date of completion. As a result, there is a chance that it is a copy of the original.



Madonna, you’ve probably never heard of Amiens, but there’s a special link between us Brigitte Foure, Mayor of Amiens

Brigitte Fouré, the mayor of Amiens, has posted a video on Facebook in which she addresses Madonna. “Madonna, you have probably never heard of Amiens, but there is a special link between us.” The city does not dispute that the singer is the rightful owner of the painting, but would very much like to borrow it for a while. “We haven’t seen the painting since the First World War.”

The mayor also has another reason for the call: attention for her city. Amiens wants to become European Capital of Culture by 2028. The battle for that nomination is on this year.





