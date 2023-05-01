How did you feel about the content of this article?

France protests pension reform on May 1 | Photo: Latin press

Demonstrations on the occasion of Labor Day, this Monday (1), in France, were marked by riots in cities such as Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Toulouse and Besançon. The Parisian police informed Agence EFE that they had made 30 arrests by early afternoon. The agents responded to the action of the violent groups with containment actions and the use of tear gas.

In Lyon, where hundreds of people took part in a union demonstration, attacks on shop windows took place and a luxury car was set on fire in the city center, according to radio “France Info”. Violent groups also gathered and set fire to rubbish bins in front of Nantes town hall, the scene of clashes with the police. According to the television network “France 3”, a demonstrator lost a hand as a result of these clashes.

In Toulouse, several people attacked a police riot truck. According to France Bleu, one of them tackled the driver, while others threw stones. In the city of Besançon, around 20 demonstrators who were taking part in a rally outside the route of the union demonstration were arrested.

The French Ministry of the Interior deployed a total of 12,000 men across the country, with 5,000 in Paris alone, to deal with the incidents.

The main union leaders denounced in advance the attempts by rioters to gain prominence in the demonstrations, whose declared objectives are to protest once again against the Social Security reform, which has already been enacted, and to present claims for future discussions with the government in the coming days, mainly of a salary nature. EFE