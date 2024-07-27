The Catholic Church and, above all, some figures on the French right have criticized several scenes from the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, which, on the other hand, was received with enthusiasm by the left and members of the French government. In a statement released on Saturday, the French Bishops’ Conference said that the ceremony offered “the whole world wonderful moments of beauty and joy, rich in emotion and universally acclaimed”, but at the same time “deeply regretted the scenes of mockery and ridicule of Christianity”.

The French bishops remind “all Christians on all continents who have felt hurt by the excess and provocation of certain scenes that the Olympic celebration must be far above the prejudices of some artists.” They did not mention a specific sequence of the ceremony, but it is clear that they were referring to the one entitled “Festivity,” an obvious parody of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles. In this case, the biblical characters were replaced by drag queens, a trans model and the singer Philippe Katerine almost naked, with some attributes of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and feasting.

The complaints were much more explicit, direct and comprehensive from right-wing politicians, who took the opportunity to accuse the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron of promoting “woke” ideology. MP Marion Maréchal criticized the entire opening ceremony in a message on her X social media account, in which she criticized the images of a beheaded Queen Marie Antoinette, three-way kisses, drag queens and “the humiliation of the Republican Guard forced to dance with Aya Nakamura.”

For French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, using Aya Nakamura (who is of African origin) was an attempt by Macron to “humiliate the French people.” Laure Lavallette, a member of parliament from Le Pen’s party, criticized Macron for parodying the Last Supper with drag queens, posting a photo of the sequence alongside another of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous fresco on the subject on her X account. “Was that really necessary?” she asked.

The unanimous praise at the ceremony was due to the performance by Canadian singer Céline Dion, who paid tribute to Edith Piaf and her “Ode to Love”. The organizers of the show defended themselves against criticism by stating that they “did not intend to be subversive, but to show the diversity of France”. The president of the Paris Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games, Tony Estanguet, said: “We have the international community in mind, but it was a French ceremony, in Paris. We have freedom of expression in France and we want to protect it”.