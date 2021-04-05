The mayor of the French city of Poitiers, Leonora Moncond’Guy, refused to finance the city’s amateur clubs from the budget. Writes about this La Nouvelle Republique.

The politician justified this by the fact that the services use “non-renewable energy sources.” According to Moncond’Guy, children will not only be banned from participating in such clubs and dream of a pilot’s career, but, on the contrary, will “help them.” The mayor’s discontent is primarily related to the environment. In her opinion, politicians must make decisions that will prevent harmful climate change.

“I find it indecent to use the phrases“ childhood dream ”and“ saving the air clubs ”in one sentence. My childhood dream was to fly an airplane to the other side of the world. But I think you are not aware of what kind of dreams children need to be protected from. Aviation, sadly, should no longer be a dream, ”said Moncond’Guy.

A number of French politicians have already argued with her. For example, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbary called the Mayor’s statements “authoritarian and fruitless ranting.”

