“#Pasledlast”: vThis is the name of the new campaign launched by WWF until January against land and ocean degradation and climate change. This time, the NGO decided to choose athletes as ambassadors. Footballer Wendy Renard, rugby player Mathieu Bastareaud and decathlete Kevin Mayer are committed to raising public awareness of the environmental cause. Sponsorships that are not insignificant when the Tour de France is singled out by some environmentalists.

Among the athletes participating in this campaign, Nikola Karabatic. The handball player, double Olympic champion, quadruple world champion, is well aware of being the symbol of a paradox: a world of sport which is becoming green but which nevertheless continues to pollute. “For 10 years, the authorities have increased the number of competitions, the number of sites, travel … it’s not good for the environment. So we have to move towards something to reason“, explains the handball player.

The observation is the same for Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, European champion in the 110 meters hurdles and traumatized return from the Doha Worlds in 2019 where temperatures exceeded 42 degrees. “On the spot we had a bewildering number of dropouts, he says. I can confirm it to you: if the planet is going badly and if it starts to get too hot, we will no longer have the strength to play sports.” So Pascal Martinot-Lagarde tries to change practices, starting with his discipline. The athlete recently invested in a gourd, desperate to see athletes around him wasting four bottles of water per training. In this case, these are the mentalities that must be changed: “It is an anti-doping constraint. We are taught to either closely monitor our bottle, or to take a new one when we leave it lying around.”

Athletes as a model, that was the intention of Isabelle Autissier, the former sailor now president of WWF France. For her there is no doubt: athletes are not enemies of the environment. “No one should be singled out because everyone has polluting practices”, she assures. To raise public awareness as much as possible, this campaign also includes the world of culture with singer Anggun and host Stéphane Bern as ambassadors.

