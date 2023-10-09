A French woman has also gone missing at the music festival near Gaza where 260 people were killed on Saturday after the Hamas terror attack. French media report this. 26-year-old Céline Ben-David Nagar – who comes from Lyon, but lives in Tel Aviv – sent her husband on Saturday morning that ‘soldiers were there’. Since then there has been radio silence.
#French #Céline #disappeared #horror #festival #Israel #dead
Government declares emergency situation in Rio Grande do Sul
At least 51 people have died since September due to rains that hit the stateThe federal government published this Monday...