Parisian authorities said they had deployed 2,000 police officers, 800 more than on Saturday night for the quarterfinals, when France defeated longtime rival England 2-1.

In Paris and other French cities, jubilation erupted over a place in the World Cup final on Wednesday, as Moroccan fans wept in front of giant screens as they watched their battle-hardened soccer team that made history in the competition lose.

In Paris, football fans flocked to the avenue des Champs-Élysées, throwing firecrackers and red flares, under an endless caravan of vehicles that whistled with excitement to celebrate the victory of their team.

Police riot vehicles lined the avenue and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and officers in white helmets kept watch over the maddening crowd.

On the famous avenue, many waved French flags and chanted “we are in the final”.

Some 10,000 police officers were mobilized across the country, of whom 5,000 are stationed in the Île-de-France region around Paris and some 2,200 in the capital, authorities said.

Fans gather in Paris for the France-Morocco match – Paris, France – December 14, 2022 Riot police officers celebrate the match on the Champs Elysees. © Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

France beat Morocco 2-0 and qualified for the World Cup final against Argentina, after a historic match between the defending champions and the first African semifinalist in history.

BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL. 🇫🇷 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 14, 2022



Supporters of both teams gathered in bars from the boulevards of Paris to the streets of Rabat, the Moroccan capital, from the cosmopolitan city of Nice on the French Riviera to the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech.

A heart divided into two countries

The celebration had no borders. In central Madrid, fans celebrated in the Plaza del Sol after the game, some with red Moroccan flags slung over their shoulders and others sporting the French tricolor.

Moroccan fans wave flags as they stand in front of a screen after the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Qatar, in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. France they beat Morocco 2-0. ©Ben Curtis/AP

Morocco was a French colony from 1912 to 1956, so the party had political and emotional resonance for both nations.

For many in the former protectorate, the match was a chance to show that Morocco is a formidable rival, at least in football, although immigration between the two countries managed to blur the lines for many in France and in Morocco on whom to support. Wednesday.

Dual nationals living in France debated whether to support one team or the other, while some chose to support both.

Morocco fans react as they watch the semifinal match against France in the World Cup, in Barcelona, ​​Spain on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. © Emilio Morenatti / AP

Morocco exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-seeded Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating two European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semi-finals.

This is the first time that an Arab and African country has reached the semifinals of a World Cup.

French-Moroccan Youth Minister Sarah El Haïry, 33, who grew up in Morocco before coming to France for her university studies, was one of the fans who shared her love for both teams. “I am proud of this Moroccan team that has created momentum, that is a cohesive team, that has made exceptional achievements. And at the same time, I want … les Bleus (the French team) to bring the World Cup home,” she said. to the newspaper Le Parisien.

French supporters react on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco, in Paris, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. © Thibault Camus/AP

Speaking from Qatar, French President Emmanuel Macron said his wish is that “the French now enjoy this simple form of happiness.” He added that the Moroccans had nothing to be ashamed of after an “extraordinary” run at the World Cup.

“Sunday is just a formality, the cup is already in France,” said Karine, 28, who watched the match with friends in Compiegne, northern France.

In France, the Moroccans also celebrated their team’s historic World Cup run, which became the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of world soccer’s biggest competition.

With AP and Reuters