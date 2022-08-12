French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Simbi has died at the age of 89, AFP reported Thursday evening, citing his wife.

The author of the children’s book series “Le Petit Nicholas” was to be turning 90 in a few days.

Simbe and Rene Goscinny, the author of Asterix who died in 1977, co-created the “Le Petit Nicholas” series more than 50 years ago.

The cartoonist was born near Bordeaux on August 17, 1932. He published his first drawings at the beginning of 1950, initially under a pseudonym.

A few years later, he created cartoons for magazines such as Paris Match, Marie Claire and L’Express. He has also drawn more than 50 covers for The New Yorker.

He has also published several books as an author and illustrator.