French environmental movements are probably mouth watering at our train stations, where it is crammed with all kinds of bicycles. At our neighbors across the street they would like more French people to choose the bicycle. That is why car advertisements are now actively promoting cycling, walking and public transport. Not of its own accord, but because it is legally required to include these texts in advertisements for cars.

Advertisers have three options for the texts: ‘consider carpooling’, ‘take public transport every day’ or ‘for short trips, choose walking or cycling’. The texts are mandatory for all types of advertisements, from radio to print to television. In addition, the hashtag #SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer will be mandatory, which means something like ‘pollute less while moving’. The new law will apply from March and a violation of this will result in a fine of 50,000 euros.

Even more measures

The French have to be done with all those big polluting cars anyway. Since last year, French buyers have to pay for every kilo their fuel car weighs above 1,800 kilos 10 euros extra tax Pay. From 2028, it will no longer be allowed to advertise cars in France that emit more than 123 grams of CO2 per kilometer.